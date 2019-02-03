Organizacja młodych profesjonalistów Konekt – plany na 2019 rok

“Gazeta” popiera i kibicuje powstałej niecały rok temu organizacji polskich profesjonalistów w Kanadzie – Konekt. Pisaliśmy o tej dynamicznej grupie w “Gazecie” i mówiliśmy oraz pisaliśmy w angielskojęzyczny POLcaście:
“Młoda Polonia chce działać po swojemu” ,
w POLcaście w odcinku 53 (Episode 53) i tu: Konekt – a new brand of polishness.
Oto najnowsze wiadomości o działalności Konekt i plany na 2019 rok:
2019 Membership
$69 Professionals
$49 Students
Prices Increase February 3rd, 2019 (Extended Deadline)
Membership grants you free or discounted access to Konekt events, which includes goodies from our generous sponsors. If you plan to attend two or more events in 2019, we recommend purchasing the membership. Otherwise, limited tickets will be available for non-members. Your 2018 membership has expired. Konekt is a registered nonprofit in Ontario and volunteer-run organization. We rely on support from our community to deliver our programming.
Memberships available via PayPal at www.konekt.ca
2019 Programming Schedule
Saturday February 23rd @ 7 pm
“From Bitter Siberia to Heartwarming Africa: The Odyssey of Polish Children During WWII”
$5 Konekt Member
$22 Non-member
Baka Gallery Cafe – 2256 Bloor St. W
Thursday March 21st @ 7 pm
“Pierogi Making Workshop: Hands On!”
in Partnership with Just Be Cooking!
$40 Konekt members
$60 Non-members
Venue TBA
Friday April 26th @ 7 pm
“Life is Too Short to Drink Bad Wine: Wine Education & Tasting”
in Partnership with Vines Play
$16 Konekt members
$34 Non-members
Baka Gallery Cafe – 2256 Bloor St. W
Friday May 24th @ 7 pm
“Requiem for a Dream: A Case Study of Polonia in Canada”
$5 Konekt members
$22 Non-members
Baka Gallery Cafe – 2256 Bloor St. W
June 28th– July 1st (Canada Day Long Weekend)
“Konekt Camp @ Kaszuby: A Program Inspired by Poland in the Rockies”
$190 (Includes shared lodging for 3 nights, lectures and discussions, screenings, water sports and a refined, curated Polish menu of 3 meals per day)
ZHR Campground, Barry’s Bay, ON
September 20th-21st
Quo Vadis Conference
Konekt Member Benefits
November 12th-16th
Ekran Toronto Polish Film Festival
Complimentary Tickets for Konekt Members
Access to VIP After Party
… & many more! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to learn about our ancillary events!
To świetnie, że młodzi mają inicjatywę i obią wartościowe rzeczy, które są powiązane z Polską. Bardzo mi się to podoba i życzę tym młodym powodzenia.