Najnowsze:
GAZETA dziennik Polonii w Kanadzie
You are at:»»»Nowy 64 odcinek POLcastu

O Autorze:

POLcast

POLcast is a weekly English language podcast, a colourful audio magazine delivered directly to your smartphone, computer or tablet. POLcast is created for everybody interested in Poland. If you have a Polish customer, colleague, girlfriend or grandmother - you will hear something helping you to enrich these relations. Each episode brings you interesting interviews, historical facts, trivia and more. Website:www.mypolcast.com

1 Comment

skomentuj

Home | Direct | Dashboard | About us

Unless otherwise noted our website is using photographs from FreeDigitalPhotos.net and Wikipedia under their respective licenses

Copyright © 2015. All Rights Reserved.