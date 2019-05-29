Zapraszamy! Ciekawe historie – Polonistyka na UofT, “Pan Tadeusz” po angielsku, cz. 2 o Kaszubach i wiele wiele ciekawostek o Polsce i Polakach na swiecie.
Fenomenalny. Uwielbiam ten podcast a ten odcinek jest swietny.