Summer Patio Social – Konekt zaprasza!

Join us for our 2nd Annual Konekt Summer Patio Social! This year, our social will be held at Drom Taberna, a trendy Eastern European restobar on Queen Street West. Come enjoy live music, pierogi and a cold beverage on the patio!

Thursday August 8th

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

458 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A8

This ticket-free event is open to Konekt Members and Non-Members.

Light appetizers will be provided. Guests are responsible for their own beverages and dinner, if desired.

Please RSVP! Visit us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/647896712387277

Konekt is an non-profit organization which offers Canadian adults of Polish descentrelevant and sophisticated spaces for professional development, community building and networking, assisting them to excel in their endeavors and maintain, as well as heighten, a connection to their Polish heritage. The organization also aims to educate the wider Canadian population about Polish culture, history and Polish-Canadians’ contributions to its infrastructure and cultural mosaic. To learn more about our organization and our goals, please visit www.Konekt.ca.

OUR GOALS

Create sophisticated, modern and carefully curated spaces and experiences for socializing, community-building and camaraderie.

Serve and celebrate a wide range of Canadians of Polish descent who come from diverse backgrounds, ages, histories, races, sexual orientations, upbringings, values, religious systems and identities.

Offer educational opportunities for networking, skills building and professional development such as mentorship and seminars.

Support and market a variety of auxiliary events and opportunities organized within the broader Polish-Canadian community, including but not limited to: festivals, cultural events, academic lectures, government events, etc.

Highlight the relevance of “Polishness” for navigating life’s important decisions and everyday life for the maintenance of Polish heritage, traditions and historical memory in Canada.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram @KonektCA