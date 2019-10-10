Nowy 67 odcinek POLcastu – podróż w przestrzeni i w czasie

Zapraszam w podróż – w przestrzeni i w czasie, czyli do słuchania najnowszego 67 odcinka POLcastu. Co w nim?

Interviews:

• Was is worth it? A story of an immigrant’s journey

Liliana Arkuszewski lives in Ottawa. Her book about her immigration journey written in Polish has now been translated to English and recently published.

• A true hero who risked his life to save others

Mr. Franciszek Paslawski, who just passed away in September 2019, was the last Righteous Among Nations still living in Canada. This is his story and the story of those who owe him their lives.

• In love with Dawson City, Yukon

Matylda Lis, a vivacious young Polish Canadian woman who travels all over the world, has fallen in love with Dawson City, Yukon, famous for the Klondike Gold Rush. Matylda spends all her summers there and has become a part of its community.





and

• Smacznego! Eating Polish – plum crumble

• Music – POLcast’s surprise at the end of the episode.