Nowy 68 odcinek POLcastu – o Młodych Polakach na świecie

On September 20-22, 2019 delegates from all over the world came to Toronto to celebrate 10 years of Quo Vadis, a unique youth movement, one and only in the world. POLcast talks to Ania Barycka, the conference spiritus movens, organizer and veteran.

While at the 10th QV conference in Toronto, I met a really enthusiastic young Pole Szymon Motylek, who now lives in Edinburgh, Scotland. His life is quite a story…

I met Ericsson Sing at Quo Vadis. Born in Hong Kong, he loves Poland, speaks the language and is very active in the Polish Club at the University of Toronto. He sees his future in Poland with his Polish fiancee Kinga. What a story!

• Smacznego! Eating Polish – Polish goulash (gulasz)

• Music – POLcast’s surprise at the end of the episode (nasza Polka z Ottawy nominowana do nagrody Grammy!)