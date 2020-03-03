Dwa Kongresy Polonii Kanadyjskiej?

Jak się okazuje, mamy ciekawe rozdwojenie w Kongresie Polonii Kanadyjskiej. Z jednej strony Zarząd Głowny, a okręgi, a konkretnie Okręg Toronto znany ze swojej linii politycznej, z drugiej. Jakby jeden smok o dwóch głowach.
Otóż kiedy prezes Zarządu Gównego (ZG) KPK pan John Tomczak dowiedział się o bulwersującym liście otwartym do Polonii prezesa Okręgu Toronto KPK Bartłomieja Habrowskiego (jego “otwartość” jest w sumie dyskusyjna bo nie pojawił się on na stronie internetowej Okręgu Toronto KPK…), odciął się, za co mu chwała.
Proszę bardzo – oto dowód:
OŚWIADCZENIE ZG KPK
W SPRAWIE LISTU WYDANEGO PRZEZ OKRĘG TORONTO
Zarząd Główny Kongresu Polonii Kanadyjskiej jest świadomy treści listu otwartego podpisanego przez Bartłomieja Habrowskiego w imieniu organizacji zrzeszonych w Kongresie Polonii Kanadyjskiej w Okręgu Toronto.
Uprzejmie informujemy, że wyżej wspomniany list nie reprezentuje oficjalnego stanowiska Zarządu Głównego Kongresu Polonii Kanadyjskiej.
Należy ten list traktować wyłącznie, jako opinię sygnatariusza.
Zarząd Główny Kongresu Polonii Kanadyjskiej jest dumny ze swojej długiej historii realizacji celów określonych w naszych artykułach kontynuacyjnych.
___________________________
The Canadian Polish Congress National Executive Board is aware of the content of the open letter signed by Bartłomiej Habrowski on behalf of organizations affiliated to the Canadian Polish Congress Toronto District.
Please note that the aforementioned letter does not represent the official position of the National Executive Board of the Canadian Polish Congress.
As such, it should be considered solely the opinion of the signatory.
The Canadian Polish Congress National Executive Board is proud of its long history of advancing the purposes outlined in our corporate articles of continuance.
____________________________
ARTICLES OF CONTINUANCE
The purposes of the Corporation are:
- To represent Canada’s Polish community, it’s interests and the interests of Polish Canadians.
- To unify, co-ordinate and support Polish Canadian organizations and their work in Canada.
- To advocate for and promote the rights of Polish Canadians to full and equal participation in all aspects of Canadian society.
- To promote awareness of and respect for Poland’s history and heritage, and the contribution of Poles and Poland to the culture of Canada and the world.
- To encourage and support the participation of youth in the propagation and continuation of Polish language, culture and traditions, and in Polish Canadian organizations.
- To defend the rights and the good name of the Polish Nation, including propagating the accurate presentation of Polish history and culture.
- To support and assist Polish immigrants with settlement and adjustment to life in Canada
- To maintain constructive relationships with other ethnic communities in the spirit of multi-culturalism
- To advocate and support the Polish nation’s right to sovereignty, freedom and independence; and
- To maintain positive relations with Poland and it’s representatives in Canada while retaining full independence from the government of the Republic of Poland.
___________________________________
To oświadczenie jest naprawdę otwarte bo pojawiło się na stronie ZG KPK.
Nieco to kuriozalna sytuacja, bo przecież pan Habrowski nie podpisał się pod tym listem jako prywatna osoba tylko jako prezes okręgu Toronto KPK. Ale dobrze, że chociaż prezes ZG KPK to przyzwoity człowiek, mający szacunek dla kanadyjskiego prawa.
Może już dosyć tych listów i wystąpień pana Habrowskiego? Czas na jakąś akcję KPK w Kanadzie. Może komuś pomóc, za kimś się wstawić?
Małgorzata P. Bonikowska
PS. A tak przy okazji, proszę wybaczyć, że jako językoznawca i wieloletni belfer czepiam się, ale w ostatnim cytowanym punckie statutu warto poprawić błąd językowy – “it’s” na “its”. Zawsze mnie boli kiedy widzę ten i inne błędy w poważnych dokumentach lub publikacjach. Chętnie pomogę w korekcie.
- To maintain positive relations with Poland and it’s representatives in Canada while retaining full independence from the government of the Republic of Poland.