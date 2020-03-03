Dwa Kongresy Polonii Kanadyjskiej?

Zarząd Główny Kongresu Polonii Kanadyjskiej jest świadomy treści listu otwartego podpisanego przez Bartłomieja Habrowskiego w imieniu organizacji zrzeszonych w Kongresie Polonii Kanadyjskiej w Okręgu Toronto.

Uprzejmie informujemy, że wyżej wspomniany list nie reprezentuje oficjalnego stanowiska Zarządu Głównego Kongresu Polonii Kanadyjskiej.

Należy ten list traktować wyłącznie, jako opinię sygnatariusza.

Zarząd Główny Kongresu Polonii Kanadyjskiej jest dumny ze swojej długiej historii realizacji celów określonych w naszych artykułach kontynuacyjnych.

The Canadian Polish Congress National Executive Board is aware of the content of the open letter signed by Bartłomiej Habrowski on behalf of organizations affiliated to the Canadian Polish Congress Toronto District.

Please note that the aforementioned letter does not represent the official position of the National Executive Board of the Canadian Polish Congress.

As such, it should be considered solely the opinion of the signatory.

The Canadian Polish Congress National Executive Board is proud of its long history of advancing the purposes outlined in our corporate articles of continuance.

ARTICLES OF CONTINUANCE

The purposes of the Corporation are: