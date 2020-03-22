JEŻELI MAJĄ PAŃSTWO WŁASNE PRZYKŁADY, PROSZĘ NAM JE PRZESYŁAĆ!
Pozdrawiamy z całego serca i życzymy Państwu spokoju oraz zdrowia!
Małgorzata P. Bonikowska
Grafika – Jerzy Kołacz
Oto porcja numer 2 :):
JEŻELI MAJĄ PAŃSTWO WŁASNE PRZYKŁADY, PROSZĘ NAM JE PRZESYŁAĆ!
Pozdrawiamy z całego serca i życzymy Państwu spokoju oraz zdrowia!
Małgorzata P. Bonikowska
Grafika – Jerzy Kołacz
Oto porcja numer 2 :):
Home | Direct | Dashboard | About us
Unless otherwise noted our website is using photographs from FreeDigitalPhotos.net and Wikipedia under their respective licenses
Copyright © 2015. All Rights Reserved.
Confession of a Happy Man !
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, my life has changed for the better. My wife doesn’t go on trips anymore. She refuses to order anything online because all the merchandise comes from China. She refuses to go to shopping malls in order to avoid the large crowds. She wears a mask all day and keeps her mouth shut. Truly, this coronavirus is not a virus—- it is a blessing !!!