Potwierdzone – to jest świetne wideo i wyjaśnia jak działa COVID-19 i co można zrobić

W sieci krążą setki idiotycznych informacji, bzdurnych rad i zaleceń. To wideo jest zrobione soldinie, oparte na naukowych pdostawach i nie zaleca głupot, nie wpada w panikę, ale także nie lekceważy sprawy. Mąder, wyważone i warte obejrzenia.

Zanim coś dalej przekażecie, pomyślcie, upewnijcie się, że warto. To wideo akurat warto, co potwierdzili lekarze i naukowcy.

Kilka opinii:

“I feel like, this video should be played on loop in our hospital waiting rooms, in the TV and should be in everyone’s YouTube recommendation.”

“This is honestly the most informative coronavirus material I’ve watched so far.”

“I’m writing directly from Italy where the situation, as you probably know, it’s horrible. This video really gets the point, good job as usual and thank you for spreading right news🙏🙏 And for everyone who’s reading, please do not underestimate this emergency, ’cause is not a joke, and we all MUST do our best to not worsen it. Stay at home as much as possible! Avoid unnecessary activities! There will be time in the future for shopping, parties etc.. but not now! Keep safe for you and your family.”