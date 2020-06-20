Najnowsze:
GAZETA dziennik Polonii w Kanadzie
You are at:»»»Studenci z całej Kanady i nasza rodaczka nominowana do Grammy

Studenci z całej Kanady i nasza rodaczka nominowana do Grammy

0
Autor: opublikowane: W kategorii:NAJCIEKAWSZE, POLcast, zzz

Najnowszy odcinek 75 POLcastu zaprasza do wysłuchania dwóch ciekawych historii:

• Students connect in a coast-to-coast event

Quo Vadis Conferences Canada and the Polish Students’ Association (PSA) at the University of Toronto have teamed up to co-host an online conference just for students!

POLcast is happy to be the event’s media patron.

POLcast talks to with Sophia Orfanakos (PSA’s president) and Ericsson Sing (PSA’s vice-president).

• Grammy Award nominee’s passion for jazz

In February I conducted this carefree – pre-COVID-19 – interview with Kinga Heming, an amazing Polish Canadian jazz singer, who was born in Poland, moved to Ottawa when she was five and now resides in the small town of Kelowna in the Canadian province of British Columbia. I had just seen (and loved) her performance at the Kabaret pod Banką’s annual Kabareton (Cabaret Night) but most of all – she had been nominated for coveted Grammy Award.

Poleć:

O Autorze:

POLcast

POLcast is a weekly English language podcast, a colourful audio magazine delivered directly to your smartphone, computer or tablet. POLcast is created for everybody interested in Poland. If you have a Polish customer, colleague, girlfriend or grandmother - you will hear something helping you to enrich these relations. Each episode brings you interesting interviews, historical facts, trivia and more. Website:www.mypolcast.com

skomentuj

Home | Direct | Dashboard | About us

Unless otherwise noted our website is using photographs from FreeDigitalPhotos.net and Wikipedia under their respective licenses

Copyright © 2015. All Rights Reserved.