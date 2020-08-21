Legalność, moralność, wolność – POLcast o antysemityzmie w polonijnych gazetach (po angielsku)

Mogą już Państwo słuchać nowego odcinka 76 POLcastu – jest on poświęcony bulwersującej sprawie antysemityzmu w dwóch polonijnych tygodnikach w Kanadzie. To sprawa bardzo bolesna i stawiająca nas, Polaków, w fatalnym świetle.

Szczegóły sprawy są opisane tutaj po polsku:

a tutaj po angielsku:

In Episode 76 we are talking about antisemitism in two Polish language newspapers published in Canada.

You will hear three interviews with:

• Michael Mostyn, the Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada,

• Matthew Samulewski, an activist in the Polish Canadian community, mostly its younger generation,

• Thomas Lukaszuk, a Polish-born Canadian politician and former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, who served in the provincial cabinet and was the Deputy Premier of Alberta.

Story:

Legality, morality, and freedom(s) – antisemitism in Polish language newspapers

B’nai Brith Canada is Canada’s oldest Jewish advocacy organization, with roots going back to 1875, tracking antisemitism trends in Canada for decades.

On August 6th B’nai Brith revealed (“COVID-19 Created by “Organized Jewry,” Toronto Newspaper Claims”) that “Głos”, a Toronto-based Polish-language newspaper, published an article “Coronavirus, or the Fake Pandemic,” blaming COVID-19 on an imagined Jewish conspiracy. The text contained numerous instances of strongly antisemitic content. In fact, the article appeared twice in two issues of the paper – in March and April. B’nai Brith filed a criminal complaint with the Toronto Police.

The story received widespread media attention, including a front-page article in the leading Canadian daily The National Post: “Canadian Polish-language newspaper blames COVID-19 on Jews in anti-Semitic tirade”.

Also:

This is the second such case in just on eyear. Last year, in the summer of 2019, a criminal complaint was filed by B’nai Brith Canada against another Polish language weekly published in Canada – “Goniec” and its editor-in-chief and publisher Andrzej Kumor for publishing a number of antisemitic articles. The police investigation lasted almost a year and in June, Mr. Kumor was arrested and released with a warning but without charges.

